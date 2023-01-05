Have you seen this man? Reward increased to $4k for information leading to arrest of suspect on Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

HOUSTON – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named January’s Featured Fugitive.

The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 if the tip is received this month.

Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July 2021, when the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In December 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

In 1989, Corona was convicted of indecent exposure and sentenced to six months of probation in Texas. In 2002, he was convicted in Florida of sexual battery of a victim under 12. After serving time in prison, he was also sentenced to 10 years of probation. In 2016, Corona relocated back to Texas.

Corona is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. In addition to Coldspring, he has ties to Florida and Tennessee.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. In 2022, DPS and other agencies arrested more than 70 people off the lists and a total of $88,000 in rewards was paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.