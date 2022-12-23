CenterPoint, Entergy crews working to restore power throughout Washington Corridor after METRO bus hits power pole

HOUSTON – CenterPoint Energy crews have been working throughout the night and through the frigid cold to turn on the lights for customers along the Washington Corridor in Houston.

Dorian Elliott told KPRC 2 he has been without electricity since 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

“I just moved in about a month ago and I couldn’t find any of my flashlights so it’s been dark in there and a little cold,” Elliott said.

Elliott had a photo of the damaged METRO bus he said hit a power pole outside the gate of his apartment complex located on Washington Avenue near Wichman Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. METRO confirmed their bus was involved in the wreck that led to power outages on several blocks.

“The customers were still on the bus and the police were here talking to the bus driver and I think they got it moved around 10:30 p.m./11 and then these guys showed up to start fixing,” Elliott added.

H-E-B on Washington Avenue confirmed they lost power because of the accident but said Friday morning that the electricity had been restored. The company also said it is determining when it plans to re-open.

Centerpoint crews are also working to restore electricity to more than 16,000 customers as a result of wind damage. Centerpoint said it has also turned the power back on for more than 190,000 customers within the past 24 hours.

Entergy Texas said high winds caused tree limbs to fall, break poles and take down wires. More than 13,000 of its customers remain in the dark Friday morning.

Fred Huff, Senior Manager of Distribution Operations, told KPRC 2 that crews have been working around the clock to restore power since Thursday.

“Since the artic blast started through the area yesterday around 2 p.m. we have restored 20,000 customers totaling 54% of the total impacted customers,” Huff said.

Huff said his crews are working to turn the power on to all customers quickly and safely.