Watch live: Gov. Abbott holds news conference ahead of severe winter threats across Texas

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday at the State Operations Center in Austin ahead of the severe winter weather that is expected to impact the state of Texas this week.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Abbott will be joined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas, Texas Department of Transportation Director Marc Williams, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Commissioner Emily Lindley, and Railroad Commission of Texas Commissioner Jim Wright.

--

Texas leaders at local level will have access in assistance to deal wth harsh weather

good, things, do not expect much anticip, most have sunshine

with cold temps, many texans wondering or concern about power grid.

PUC chairman said power grid will remain up and running robustly. the grid is ready and reliable to meet demand throughout weather event.