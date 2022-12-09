78º

LIVE

Local News

Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston, Harris County
Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed in the 9600 block of Homestead (Houston Police)

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021.

Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.

The suspects reportedly fled in a 4-door Ford with “extremely dark tinted windows.”

Vidal Garza’s family is hoping the suspects come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email