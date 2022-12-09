Who killed Manuel? Reward offered after 2021 deadly double shooting in north Houston

Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed in the 9600 block of Homestead

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a double shooting that left one victim dead and another hurt in north Houston back in December of 2021.

Manuel Vidal Garza was shot and killed inside his home after several suspects broke inside, according to police. Another victim, who was with Vidal Garza at the time, was shot but survived.

The suspects reportedly fled in a 4-door Ford with “extremely dark tinted windows.”

Vidal Garza’s family is hoping the suspects come forward.

