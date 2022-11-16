Man accused of robbing 2 banks located in Houston area grocery stores wanted by FBI

HOUSTON – The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a man dubbed the “Food Store Bank Bandit” after he allegedly robbed two banks located inside of grocery stores.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, authorities said the suspect walked into the Food Town grocery store located at 2770 N. Sam Houston Parkway W and approached the counter of the First Convenience Bank and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Investigators also said the suspect pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun from a red drawstring bag and threatened the teller. The teller, in fear for their life, complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled the store.

On Friday, Nov. 11, the same suspect entered Joe V’s grocery store located at 12035 Antoine Drive and approached the First Convenience Bank teller counter.

The suspect asked about opening an account and provided the teller with false identifying information. As the teller was inputting the information, the suspect produced a semi-automatic handgun from a dark backpack and demanded cash. He then fled.

