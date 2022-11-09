Veterans Day freebies, discounts LIST 2022: Houston businesses say thank-you to area’s veterans

HOUSTON – Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11.

Here are some of the places in the Houston area where you can get a freebie or discount if you’re a veteran. Some of the freebies and discounts are available year-round.

Be sure to share this story with friends and relatives with a military background so they can be recognized this Veterans Day.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments and we can add them to the list once we verify it.

The Annie Cafe and Bar - In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans and active military will receive a complimentary three-course meal during lunch on Friday between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. More information here.

Apple - A 10% discount is available to current and Veteran members of the U.S. military, National Guard and Reserve. Immediate family members who reside in the same household are also eligible.

Applebee’s - To honor the heroes in our neighborhood, all Veterans and Active Duty Military members will receive a free entree on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

AT&T- Active-duty military, reservists, veterans, and spouses of active-duty militarymay be eligible for exclusive discounts for themselves and their families.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant - In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans and active military will receive a complimentary three-course meal during lunch on Friday between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. More information here.

B.B. Lemon - In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans and active military will receive a complimentary three-course meal during lunch on Friday between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. More information here.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse - Current and former military who dine in-restaurant on Nov. 11 will get a free meal from a select menu and a Dr Pepper beverage. Get the details here.

Bombshells Restaurant & Bar - Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.

Chili’s - Join us on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, for a free meal. Available for in-restaurant only.

Cicis Pizza - Cicis Pizza is offering a free adult buffet to all active and retired military personnel for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink. A valid active duty or retired Military ID must be presented at the time of purchase. Visit the Cicis Pizza website for locations.

Dell - 10% off PCs and electronics. Obtain coupon using your .Mil email address. Having issues? Please email MilitaryDiscount@Dell.com or call the North American Sales Team at 1-866-871-9875 8 AM to 7 PM CST, (Monday through Friday). Coupon is valid with select other offers.

Denny’s - On Nov. 11, Denny’s is offering a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon* with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires locations are offering Free Car Care Check for Vets to active, former and retired veterans as well as first responders in honor of Veteran’s Day this year. The nationwide ‘Car Care Checks for Vets’ promotion runs from Nov. 10-14 and includes free tire, brake and battery checks, plus, an additional 10% off tires and services. For those who are unable to get their car in by Nov. 14, qualifying guests are able to schedule an appointment by Nov. 14 and still take advantage of this deal through Nov. 17.

Great Clips - On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, veterans and active service members can go into any U.S. Great Clips salon and get a free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran they know as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9, 2022.

Houston Humane Society - The shelter is waiving all adoption fees for active, retired or former military personnel tomorrow only for Veterans Day. This is the shelter’s way of giving back and thanking veterans for their service, while also helping them find a new furry friend.

IHOP - Red, white and blueberry pancakes are free for veterans and active duty military this Veterans Day. Stop by your local IHOP Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a free stack. Get the details here.

McDonald’s - This Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, McDonald’s restaurants across Greater Houston will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free combo meal. Veterans and current members of the military are invited to enjoy their free meal by visiting participating restaurants and showing their Military ID. The offer can be redeemed for a Combo Meal, which includes favorites like the fresh beef Quarter Pounder with cheese or Filet-o-Fish with medium fries and your choice of soft drink or breakfast items like the Egg McMuffin with hash browns and a small McCafé coffee. The offer is available all day through the drive-thru or in-store pickup,

NoPo Cafe, Market and Bar - In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans and active military will receive a complimentary three-course meal during lunch on Friday between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. More information here.

Outback Steakhouse - 10% off the entire check all day, every day (with valid state or federal service ID). Get the details here.

TGI Fridays - On Veterans Day, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., veterans and active duty military personnel who dine-in at participating TGI Fridays can receive a free meal from a select menu.

Trattoria Sofia - In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans and active military will receive a complimentary three-course meal during lunch on Friday between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. More information here.