73º

LIVE

Local News

Suspect hides in day care closet in attempt to evade police after ‘jugging’ incident, HPD says

HPD tracks trio to Jersey Village

Joel Eisenbaum, Investigative Reporter

Tags: jugging, Houston, HPD, Joel Eisenbaum
The suspect being taken into police custody, as shared by KPRC 2's Joel Eisenbaum on Nov. 9, 2022. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Three suspects are in police custody Wednesday following a pro-active investigation that ended with one of the men running into a crowded day care and hiding in a closet, KPRC 2 has learned.

The identities of the three men are pending.

All three were under Houston Police Department surveillance in the area of 1-10 and Bunker Hill where elderly women had been followed home and mugged, according Lt. Larry Crowson.

The crime is typically known as “jugging.”

The men were tracked to a Jersey Village home on the 9200 block of Sutter Ranch.

The intended jugging target, an unidentified woman, was not injured.

One of the suspects ran across West Road from a nearby neighborhood into the Kids R Kids day care at 10708 Ranchstone.

The suspect was discovered by HPD police dog, Blitz, fairly quickly. He had minor injuries. Police said he first tried to blend in with a group of workers.

No kids were hurt.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.