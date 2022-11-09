Suspect hides in day care closet in attempt to evade police after ‘jugging’ incident, HPD says

HOUSTON – Three suspects are in police custody Wednesday following a pro-active investigation that ended with one of the men running into a crowded day care and hiding in a closet, KPRC 2 has learned.
The identities of the three men are pending.
All three were under Houston Police Department surveillance in the area of 1-10 and Bunker Hill where elderly women had been followed home and mugged, according Lt. Larry Crowson.
The crime is typically known as “jugging.”
The men were tracked to a Jersey Village home on the 9200 block of Sutter Ranch.
The intended jugging target, an unidentified woman, was not injured.
One of the suspects ran across West Road from a nearby neighborhood into the Kids R Kids day care at 10708 Ranchstone.
The suspect was discovered by HPD police dog, Blitz, fairly quickly. He had minor injuries. Police said he first tried to blend in with a group of workers.
No kids were hurt.