Man fatally struck by vehicle in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle in southeast Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said.

It happened in the 8500 block of Telephone Road shortly before 7 a.m.

According to HPD, they received a call about a body in the middle of the road. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers said the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a black Jeep Renegade traveling southbound. Paramedics were called and pronounced the man dead at the scene, HPD said.

According to police, an investigation revealed the victim failed to yield the right of way to traffic.

Police said the driver, a 24-year-old man, stayed at the scene and was questioned. Officers determined he was not impaired and he was released.

The investigation is ongoing, HPD said.