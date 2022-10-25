65º

LIVE

Local News

Investigation underway after 68-year-old woman shot, killed at home near SE Houston, police say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: local, news, crime
HPD POLICE LIGHTS, STOCK (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 68-year-old woman was shot and killed at a home Saturday near southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting was reported at 3:55 p.m. in the 7200 block of Narcissus Street.

The victim was identified as Martha Soto.

Police said Soto was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

According to witnesses, police say a young man with a slim build was seen shooting at the residence. He then fled the scene in a vehicle described as a black Cadillac sedan. 

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning journalist, mother, YouTuber, social media guru, millennial, mentor, storyteller, University of Houston alumna and Houston-native.

email