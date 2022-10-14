A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar was shot and killed in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year.

On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.

Shortly before 5 a.m., someone opened fire on the vehicle, according to HPD.

Dunbar and the other victim were both shot multiple times and transported to the hospital for treatment. Dunbar’s injuries were too severe, and he died the next day.

His family is asking for anyone with information about their loved one’s murder to come forward.

