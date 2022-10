TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of IH-45 near FM-517 in Galveston County closed after crash

HOUSTON – The main lanes headed southbound on I-45 near FM-517 in Galveston County are currently closed due to a traffic incident.

It is unclear how many cars were impacted in the accident, however, it appears a truck was on its side, according to Transtar Houston.

Officials say there were no fatalities or major injuries during this incident.

