9-year-old struck, killed by van after being dropped off at home in Jacinto City, police say

JACINTO CITY, Texas – Authorities are investigating after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed by the driver of a van who had just delivered him home, according to Jacinto City police.

The tragic accident happened around 3 p.m. in the 10500 block of Pillot.

According to Police Chief Joe Ayala, the 9-year-old and several other children were on a private van which was transporting them home after school.

When the boy arrived at his destination, he exited and crossed in front of the van. The driver did not see the child and struck him.

The boy sustained head trauma and died from his injuries. He was just one house away from his residence.

Several children were inside the van when the accident occurred. They all attended Jacinto City Elementary School.

The driver was questioned at the scene. The District Attorney’s Office will decide if any charges will be filed.