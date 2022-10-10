Man kills ex-girlfriend then himself at home in SW Houston, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say a woman was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend at a home in southwest Harris County on Sunday and now, there are two families with broken hearts.

KPRC 2 spoke to the family of the 23-year-old woman killed however, they were too shaken by the tragedy to go on camera.

Tamara Sawyer’s family shared the person they say she was well on her way to becoming.

”it’s just a big surprise and shock to everybody,” said a neighbor named Isaac Arms.

News of the murder-suicide is rocking the neighborhood around Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Sawyer’s 22-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up at her home and some time during the visit, opened fire.

According to deputies, the suspect killed her and then himself around 3 p.m.

”He showed up, the female allowed him into her bedroom where they were there for about ten minutes. [Then] other family members heard about three gunshots,” said Sgt. Greg Pinkins with HCSO Homicide.

Officials say family members rushed to the room to find Sawyer shot and the ex-boyfriend with a gun.

After they left to call 911, they say more gunfire rang out.

”They went back and found both of them deceased,” Pinkins said.

About a month ago, family members say Sawyer ended the on and off again relationship with the man she had dated since high school, but they never knew him to be abusive.

”When we hear about murder-suicides, we know that is the ultimate act of a perpetrator and abuser losing power and control over his victim. In this case, we may not know much. But we know, from authorities, that she wanted to leave,” said trauma therapist Chau Nguyen.

Domestic abuse victims’ advocates say leaving is often the most dangerous time in a relationship.

Sawyer, the Ohio native was said to have been the baby of the family. She was studying nursing at Houston Community College and will be remembered for her smarts, fashion sense, and her loving personality as people in the community try to make sense of what happened.

Investigators have not identified the man they say pulled the trigger.

Additionally, October is domestic violence awareness month and there are free resources available for anyone dealing with domestic abuse.

Contact the Houston Area Women’s Center at 713-528-2121, the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233 or Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse at 713-224-9911.