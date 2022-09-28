‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider shares photos of her wedding

SF Pride grand marshal 'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider (R) waves to the crowd during the 52nd Annual San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration on June 26, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Thousands of people came out to the annual SF Pride Parade after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider on Tuesday tweeted photos of her wedding, calling it one of the best days of the last year “by far.”

Schneider said that a year ago, she was in Los Angeles ahead of her first “Jeopardy!” appearance, “waiting to fulfill a dream.” She would go on to become the show’s top female earner and the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

“The year since has been full of good days, but by far the best one was May 9th, when Genevieve and I got married,” Schneider tweeted, alongside photos from her wedding day. “Without her, none of the other good days would have happened. I’m so lucky to share my life with her!”

