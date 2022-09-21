Man fatally shot, another injured during home invasion in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating a home invasion where one man was left dead and another man was injured in southeast Houston Wednesday, investigators said.

HPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Redford Street around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they found one man dead and another man shot in the leg. The man who was shot in the leg was transported to an area hospital, police said.

According to investigators, two male suspects entered the apartment and began shooting at the victims and other witnesses. Police said the suspects shot the two men and then began rummaging through the apartment. It is unclear if the suspects took anything, officers said.

Investigators said another shooting took place at the location around 3 p.m. Monday.

The HPD Homicide Unit is investigating to determine what led up to the shooting.