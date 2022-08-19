3rd suspect charged in connection with death of 71-year-old woman who was robbed, run over at east Harris County restaurant

HOUSTON – A third suspect was arrested and charged Thursday night in connection to the murder of a 71-year-old woman at a McDonalds restaurant in east Harris County.

Lawrence Earl Thomas, 40, is accused of intentionally causing the death of Martha Medina, 71, by hitting her with a vehicle, according to court documents.

During a probable cause hearing, a judge said Thomas refused to appear, and later denied his bond.

According to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Medina arrived at the McDonalds at the 400 block of Uvalde Road. At some point, deputies said one of the suspects grabbed her purse and ran away.

Medina fell, and that was when deputies said the suspects ran her over with a vehicle.

Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital where she later died, HCSO said.

Two additional men, Andrew Williams, 40, was arrested in October 2021, and Felton Ford, 39, was arrested a month later.

According to documents, Thomas had two previous convictions including assaulting a family member and felony theft, and burglary. He is due back in court Friday.