Woman wanted in ambush killing in southeast Houston surrenders to police, HPD says

Tranisha Latavia Miller, 25, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the death of Chante Wilson.

HOUSTON – The woman who was wanted in the shooting death of another woman in southeast Houston 10 days ago has turned herself in, according to police.

According to Houston police, around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 8, Wilson was walking from the corner store in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street when she was ambushed by Miller. The suspect was hiding between parked cars and, as Wilson walked by, jumped out and began shooting.

Miller then fled the scene eastbound in a red Nissan Cube or small four-door sedan.

Wilson, 20, was shot multiple times in the upper torso. She was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Miller remained on the run until turning herself in at HPD Headquarters late Wednesday.