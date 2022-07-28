Father arrested, charged after his 2-year-old son found dead with injuries consistent with abuse in Matagorda Co., deputies say

29-year-old Randall Pickett has been charged with Injury to a Child Serious Bodily Injury

BLESSING, Texas – A father has been arrested after his 2-year-old son was found dead with injuries that were consistent with abuse, the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Randall Pickett, 29, was arrested on Thursday and charged with injury to a child serious bodily injury.

The child was found dead on Monday after deputies were dispatched to Live Oak Street in Blessing for an ambulance assistance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived, EMS advised them about the child being found dead.

The Matagorda County Criminal Investigation Division was also dispatched to the scene and determined that there were injuries to the child that were consistent with abuse. The cause of the death is currently unknown.

The child’s twin brother is now in the custody of Child Protective Services. The investigation is still ongoing.