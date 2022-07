(Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person was shot Tuesday during a carjacking incident in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident was reported around 5:29 p.m. in the 8300 block of Park Place.

It is unknown if the person shot is the suspect or victim. The person’s condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.