ALBION, Mich. – A nature center in Michigan has been temporarily shut down because of two independent alligator sightings.

Whitehouse Nature Center authorities told KPRC 2′s sister station, WDIV in Detroit, that both alligators seen along the Kalamazoo River were about four- to five-feet long.

Interestingly, that is about half the size of an alligator reported in Harris County this past May.

