Woman struck, killed by her boyfriend after arguing outside home in Galveston County, authorities say

Investigation underway after woman struck, killed by boyfriend outside home near Santa Fe, according to Galveston County Sheriff's Office

SANTA FE, Texas – A woman was reportedly struck and killed by her boyfriend near Santa Fe early Saturday, deputies with Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Sheriff Henry Trochesset, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Avenue T near Santa Fe at around 3 a.m.

Trochesset said witnesses told deputies that a man and a woman, believed to be in a relationship, were arguing at each other outside a residence.

At some point, the boyfriend went inside his pickup truck and struck the woman, according to Sheriff Trochesset.

The woman was immediately transported to an area hospital where she later died.

Deputies arrived at the scene and took the man into custody for questioning. No charges have been filed.

The identities of the couple were not released at this time.