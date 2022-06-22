87º

Robb Elementary School to be demolished after mass shooting that left 21 dead, Uvalde mayor says

“You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school ever,” the mayor said hours after a top Texas official called the response to the shooting an “abject failure.”

By Chantal Da Silva, NBC NEWS

FILE - A mourner stops to pay his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the mass shooting. Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, June 21 pronouncing the police response an abject failure.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UVALDE – The Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last month will be demolished, the city’s mayor said.

Speaking during an emotional council meeting with residents Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he did not believe any child or teacher should be asked to return to Robb Elementary School, where the deadly shooting unfolded May 24.

“My understanding — and I had this discussion with the superintendent — that school will be demolished,” he said.

