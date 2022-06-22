Robb Elementary School to be demolished after mass shooting that left 21 dead, Uvalde mayor says

FILE - A mourner stops to pay his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. Two teachers and 19 students were killed in the mass shooting. Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, June 21 pronouncing the police response an abject failure.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

