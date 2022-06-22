Robb Elementary School to be demolished after mass shooting that left 21 dead, Uvalde mayor says

UVALDE – The Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last month will be demolished, the city’s mayor said.
Speaking during an emotional council meeting with residents Tuesday, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said he did not believe any child or teacher should be asked to return to Robb Elementary School, where the deadly shooting unfolded May 24.
“My understanding — and I had this discussion with the superintendent — that school will be demolished,” he said.
To finish reading the article, visit nbcnews.com.