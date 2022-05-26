68º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man falls to his death at industrial warehouse in NW Harris County; was drinking alcohol before incident: HCSO

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: HCSO, Deadly Fall
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a man fell to his death at an industrial warehouse in northwest Harris County.

It happened in the 12200 block of FM 529.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men gained access to a crane with a basket since one man had a key. Gonzalez said while the men were on a rooftop that was 40 feet high, one of them fell through the sunroof.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the men, who are believed to be in their 20s, had been out drinking prior to the incident.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email