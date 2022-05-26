Man falls to his death at industrial warehouse in NW Harris County; was drinking alcohol before incident: HCSO

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a man fell to his death at an industrial warehouse in northwest Harris County.

It happened in the 12200 block of FM 529.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men gained access to a crane with a basket since one man had a key. Gonzalez said while the men were on a rooftop that was 40 feet high, one of them fell through the sunroof.

Earlier, @HCSOTexas units responded to an incident at an industrial warehouse at the 12200 blk of FM 529. It appears three males gained access to a crane w/basket; one male was said to have a key. They went atop the roof, approx 40’ high, when one male fell through a sunroof. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bPSrUELc8Z — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 26, 2022

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the men, who are believed to be in their 20s, had been out drinking prior to the incident.