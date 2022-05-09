PHOTOS: See the KPRC 2 Insider event on Derby Day

Photos from a KPRC 2 Insider party on May 7, 2022

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Insiders enjoyed what’s called “the greatest two minutes in sports” in grand style on Saturday at Houston Post Oak – The Rustic.

Dozens of Insiders and their guests who won our promotion attended the event in their best Derby attire.

Insiders met some of their favorite KPRC 2 personalities and received autographs, enjoyed an afternoon of food, fun, and chances to spin the Houston Life Prize Wheel. Insiders also took photos in front of a custom photo wall and had their caricatures drawn.

Below are just a few pictures of the fun we had. See the full photo gallery from the event in the player above.

KPRC 2 Derby Day at Rustic Post Oak in Houston on May 7, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

