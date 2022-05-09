Houston woman sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for stealing victim’s identity to obtain gift cards, US District Attorney says

A man was sentenced for the brutal beating, strangling and burning of a gay Detroit man in 2013. (WDIV)

HOUSTON – A woman is facing 2 years in federal prison after she used stolen personal information to purchase gift cards at a Houston-area store, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said.

In a release on Monday, Daneshia Shane Walton, 43, pleaded guilty on Jan. 18. She was convicted in court on Monday.

During her plea, Walton reportedly admitted that she used a victim’s name, address, and social security number to fraudulently obtain a credit card at a Houston-area Marshall’s store in July of 2013. She later used that credit card to purchase two gift cards totaling $1,200 from the same store, the release said.

It was unknown how she obtained the victim’s information.

In her statement to the judge, the court noted that Walton was “still a young woman” at the time, and that she was “no longer the same person who committed the crime,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The judge handed down a two-year prison sentence to Walton, which is immediately followed by one year of supervised release.