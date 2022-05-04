Dave Chappelle attacked onstage during performance at Hollywood Bowl, reports say

HOLLYWOOD – Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage on Tuesday night after a person ran up and tackled the stand-up comedian during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

In video posted to social media, someone in the crowd can be seen running onto the stage before leveling Chappelle as security officers race to intervene.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident, telling NBC Los Angeles that the male suspect had been armed with a replica gun that could eject a knife blade when discharged correctly. It was unclear if the suspect made an attempt to use the weapon.

