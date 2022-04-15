Man found dead with apparent gunshot wound outside north Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says

Investigation underway after a man was found dead at an apartment complex parking lot in north Harris County, deputies say.

HOUSTON – A man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at a parking lot outside a north Harris County apartment complex Wednesday morning, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened at Cambria Cove Apartments in the 16300 block of Ella Boulevard near Cypress Creek Parkway.

At around 8:30 a.m., deputies said witnesses flagged down an on-duty Spring ISD police officer after they found the man, believed to be between 25-30 years old, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the face.

Deputies do not have information on a possible suspect.

Investigators are canvassing the area for possible witnesses.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.