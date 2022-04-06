Suspects bolt with cash after breaking into gaming machines, robbing convenience store clerk in northwest Houston

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video of suspects wanted in the aggravated robbery of a convenience store in the 5700 block of Tidwell on March 24, 2022.

Houston police are searching for three aggravated robbery suspects who they said snatched cash from gaming machines and threatened to kill a clerk at a convenience store in northwest Houston.

According to HPD, on March 24, three men, one armed with a handgun, entered a convenience store in the 5700 block of Tidwell around 2:45 a.m.

Police said one of the men remained at the door while the other two walked over to the gaming machines. One suspect pulled out a long metal prying bar and started to pry open the machine in order to access the money drawer while the other suspect walked up to an employee standing behind the counter and threatened to kill him if he did not give him everything in the cash register.

All three suspects then fled the scene with cash retrieved from the machines and the register.

The suspects were all believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing from 180 to 200 pounds. They all were wearing all black.

Ad

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.