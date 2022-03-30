Homeless man dies after being struck by vehicle in Burger King drive-thru in SW Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a homeless man was fatally struck by a vehicle in southwest Houston Wednesday.

It happened around 12:22 a.m. at a Burger King located at 8181 W. Sam Houston Parkway S.

HPD units said they received a call about a fatality involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 25-year-old man had been hit by a vehicle in the drive-thru of the restaurant.

The driver of the vehicle, who police said is also the manager at the restaurant, remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

According to investigators, the victim is homeless. Police said the man and his wife were attempting to order food at the drive-thru window but were told that employees are not supposed to take walk-ups.

Police said the Burger King manager was leaving on his break and drove around through the drive-thru when the victim and his wife were picking up change. The manager then struck the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital by an ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the incident does not appear to be intentional. An investigation is currently underway.