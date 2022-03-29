Lake Houston canal filled with trash, debris creating eyesore for frustrated Crosby residents

CROSBY – For a lot of people, having a home with a view of Lake Houston sounds like a dream, but some who live on Bluff View Court in Crosby, say the water running behind their homes dampens the mood.

“I found everything from tires to oil cans,” said Bryan Stephens who lives along the polluted canal that runs into the lake.

KPRC2 saw a football, patio furniture, trash, and the list goes on... all piling up creating an eyesore in an area residents like Tina Woody, who’s lived there for nearly a decade, say is supposed to serve as a storm drainage conduit that feeds into the lake.

“One time in seven years, they came out, they took two loads of garbage out of there and left, they didn’t even finish the job,” Woody said.

According to the Texas Water and Development Board’s website, Lake Houston is owned by the city and operated and maintained by the Coastal Water Authority, but frustrated residents say they haven’t been able to get anyone to do anything about the issue for years.

“When you call there, they will tell you, ‘No, it’s the city of Houston Water Department. No, it’s the flood department. No, it’s the costal department.’ Nobody will take ownership,” Woody said.

“Nobody claims it, everybody is pointing the finger at the next person. The next person says, ‘Oh, that’s not our area,’” Stephens said.

Stephens says he’s gotten so fed up, he’s gone in the water and tried to remove some of the debris himself. With the amount of junk becoming more and more overwhelming, he and his neighbors are hoping the city of Houston can provide a solution.

“I would like for them to dredge it,” Stephens said.

KPRC2 reached out to the Coastal Water Authority and was told someone would get back to us about the issue, but that has not happened as of Monday night.