Parents of woman who owns Mercedes allegedly involved in hit-and-run that killed Galveston doctor provide evidence in case, documents show

GALVESTON, Texas – Court documents show that the parents of a woman who owned the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that killed a prominent doctor in Galveston went to police to provide evidence in the case.

Dr. Nancy Hughes, 67, died in the crash. She was out cycling when she was struck. She was found dead on March 18 just after 6:30 a.m. on a sidewalk on the far east side of the Seawall in Galveston, her bicycle at her side.

Court documents released in the case show Cianna Mims’ parents Delve and Teri Mims spoke with a Galveston detective about their daughter’s silver 2015 Mercedes. The couple said they saw their daughter’s vehicle the night prior to the hit-and-run and it was not damaged, and then the day after. The mother said the next day – after her daughter and boyfriend Logan Llewellyn returned from Galveston – the vehicle had front-end damage including a broken windshield, headlight lens and damage to the front driver’s side body of the vehicle.

Ad

Mims’ parents said their daughter told them that she was sleeping in the back of the car when Llewellyn hit a deer and damaged the vehicle, documents show. Teri Mims, documents show, told police that the car didn’t have blood or hair on it that would indicate they had hit a deer. Mims’ mother also provided photos of the car before and after the damage.

Police found the vehicle in a RV park in Seguin where Mims and Llewellyn lived. Police said that the car had recently had its windshield replaced and that they found purple paint on the car which is the same color of the bike that was hit.

According to court documents, when police located the vehicle and asked Llewellyn if he knew why police were there, he told the detective that he hit something in Galveston on the Seawall and later learned it was a person. Llewellyn was read his rights but was not interviewed at the scene at Llewellyn’s request.

Ad

Llewellyn faced Galveston County Magistrate Judge Stephen Baker on Monday on charges for accident involving injury or death. His bond was set for $200,000. He sought a lower bond, but was denied. Llewellyn’s case has been assigned to Judge Patricia Gray’s 212 District Court. No hearing has yet been set.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection to death of well-known Galveston doctor, authorities say

RELATED: Prominent Galveston doctor killed while riding her bike, police say; Investigators are seeking answers