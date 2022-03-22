Sugar Land unveiling Space Cowboys-branded fire engine: Here’s where to see it, get chance to win tickets to team’s games

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Formerly known as the Skeeters, the Space Cowboys are now being repped across Sugar Land.
The City of Sugar Land will be unveiling a Space Cowboys-branded fire engine Wednesday at Sugar Land Fire Station No. 1.
The branded fire engine will be parked at select locations around Sugar Land throughout the next month.
Fans can see the new Space Cowboys-branded fire engine and potentially win tickets to the team’s 2022 games at the following locations:
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 at Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land
- 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 at Party on the Plaza at Smart Financial Centre
- 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at Sugar Land Memorial Park
- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at Imperial Farmer’s Market