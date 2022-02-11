‘Simply working and murdered’: Street sweeper shot, killed while clearing debris in Lowe’s parking lot in NW Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide detectives are investigating after a street sweeper was shot and killed outisde a Lowe’s in northwest Harris County early Friday.

Authorities have identified the victim as Jose Canales, 56.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the business in the 19500 block of the Tomball Parkway around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found Canales lying dead in the parking lot. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Surveillance video revealed what happened.

According to investigators, video shows Canales was operating a street sweeping truck in the parking lot around 1 a.m.

While doing his job, he stopped his sweeper in order to pick up several pieces of large debris. As he exited, a silver SUV entered the parking lot and pulled up near the sweeper. Two men exited the SUV. One of them went to the passenger side of the sweeper, getting inside, while the second suspect approached Canales.

Video shows Canales appeared to resist and began fighting with one of the suspects, who then shot Canales one time.

The suspects then hopped back into the SUV and fled, exiting onto Tomball Parkway in an unknown direction.

Canales collapsed in the parking lot, where he died.

His body was not discovered until Lowe’s night shift employees exited the store a few hours later.

“We need your help! This is awful! Canales was simply working, minding his business, and he’s murdered,” HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to the contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.