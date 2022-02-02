Woman found dead with gunshot wound at home in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said a woman was found dead at a home in east Houston.

Officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Evanston around 12:45 a.m.

Police said when the woman was found, they called the Houston Fire Department and said the woman was not conscious and wasn’t breathing. Officials announced the woman, who is described by investigators as being middle-aged, dead at the scene.

Officers said the woman had at least one gunshot wound to the torso. Investigators are currently investigating to determine what happened.

According to police, it is unknown if the woman was shot at the location she was found, if she was shot elsewhere and ran, or if she was dumped at the location. Some witnesses told officers gunshots were reportedly heard in the area.