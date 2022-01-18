Cody Johnson announced as grand marshal of Downtown Rodeo Parade

HOUSTON – The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ announced Tuesday that Cody Johnson will help kick off the 2022 Rodeo and its 90th anniversary by serving as grand marshal of the Downtown Rodeo Parade. A tradition since 1938, the annual parade celebrates Western heritage and marks the beginning of the Rodeo season.

“Cody Johnson is a great friend of the Rodeo and has become a fan-favorite among our RODEOHOUSTON fans, making him the perfect candidate to lead our parade as grand marshal,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “From riding on horseback in our parade to performing on the RODEOHOUSTON stage on opening day, we’re excited for Cody to be a huge part of our 90th anniversary festivities.”

Johnson has become the sound of the Rodeo season with his performance of “Welcome to the Show,” the official song of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Texas native will make his fourth appearance on the RODEOHOUSTON stage Monday, Feb. 28.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m.

Downtown Rodeo Parade Schedule

Prior to the start of the parade will be the Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips.

9:10 a.m.: 10K Wheelchair

9:20 a.m.: 5K & 10K Elite, 10K Timed

9:35 a.m.: 5K Timed

9:35 a.m.: Untimed 5K

10 a.m.: Downtown Rodeo Parade

