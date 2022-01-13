‘True treasure’: Beloved Ninfa’s employee honored after 45 years of service

Houston’s longtime Mexican restaurant The Original Ninfa’s is honoring one of its veteran employees.

In a Facebook post, The Original Ninfa’s recognized Kady Lopez who has worked at its Navigation Boulevard location since 1970.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful employees... Always warm, kind and hospitable, she is a true treasure and we are very proud and honored to have her as a part of our family,” the post read.

Lopez was recently nominated by a customer to be recognized on @hou_mankind, an Instagram page recognizing deserving Houstonians, which shared the following review:

“Kady Lopez has been making Ninfa’s on Navigation a better place for over 45 years. She immigrated to Houston from Honduras in 1970, from busgirl to cook to ultimately server. As a single mom, Kady has raised her children herself and because of her hard work, put them all through college debt-free. She is extremely talented at remembering names, faces, and favorite orders, and will always serve you a meal with a smile on her face. Stop by and meet Kady next time you are in the area! She’s an amazing lady!”