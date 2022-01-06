Houston Astros FanFest postponed; event to be rescheduled prior to start of MLB season

(David J. Phillip, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Fans cheer before the start of Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – The 2022 Houston Astros FanFest is postponed, the team announced on Wednesday.

In a statement on their website, team officials said that the postponement was done “out of an abundance of caution.”

No exact date was set for FanFest, but team officials said the event will be held shortly before the start of the 2022 MLB season.

The Houston Astros FanFest is a festival usually held in January, which offered clubhouse chats with players, contests, activities for kids. among many more.

Fans are encouraged to check back on the team’s website or follow their social media accounts for the latest updates.

The 2021 Astros Fanfest was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.