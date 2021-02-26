Astros annual FanFest to take place virtually on Saturday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Fans hold signs for Alex Bregman (not pictured) in game six of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite a year full of cancellations, the Astros’ annual FanFest is still on.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Astros opted for a virtual event that will be held across the team’s social media channels from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The schedule for Saturday's Virtual Fan Fest presented by @HEB is here!



Join us for a day of player conversations and surprise giveaways. pic.twitter.com/p1OGqP8gYc — Houston Astros (@astros) February 25, 2021

Astros Virtual FanFest presented by HEB will primarily feature pre-recorded Clubhouse Chats with team players, both in English and Spanish.

On Twitter, fans can tune in to hear Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, and Martín Maldonado break down some of the biggest on-field moments of the last few Astros postseason runs.

The virtual event will also engage fans in contests on Twitter.

According to a news release, fans who follow the @Astros account on Twitter will have the chance to win an Astros autographed baseball.

The Astros will holding a promotional event at the Astros Team Store in Right Field to coincide with the Astros Virtual FanFest. Select items at the store will be marked down as low as 90% off, according to a release. Fans who spend $100 or more will receive a Justin Verlander bobblehead while supplies last.

The store will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, and from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. Fans can access the store from the Right Field Gate at the corner of Preston St. and Hamilton St. Free parking is available in Lot A, according to a release.