1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Houston’s northside involving HPD officer, police say

HOUSTON – One person is dead after a Houston police patrol unit was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Houston’s northside on Sunday.

HPD said it happened at around noon in the 4600 block of North Shepherd Drive near West 43rd Street in north Houston.

Police said one person has died at the scene and multiple people suffered injuries.

It is unknown if the officer involved was injured.

The northbound side of North Shepherd Drive is shut down so authorities can process the scene.

KPRC 2 will bring more updates as they become available.