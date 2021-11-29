Friends remember woman who investigators say was killed by husband

A man accused of killing his wife then blaming her death on an intruder faced a judge today.

Houston – A man accused of killing his wife was in court on Monday.

Christopher Collins, 41, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Yuan Liang, 46.

The woman died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Some friends of the victim spoke with KPRC 2 on Monday.

“We’re very sorry for this,” said Ming Hyun, a friend. “We don’t know what happened. It’s terrible.”

Deputies said Collins called them to the home on Clayton Bluff Lane on Nov. 18, saying he had lost contact with his wife shortly after she reported a suspicious person near the residence.

The deputy found the home was secure. When the husband arrived, the deputy went inside the home with him and they found the woman dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Prosecutors said the defendant murdered his wife and went to great lengths to make it look like she was killed by an intruder.

One friend described the victim as a “nice person” who liked gardening.

“Every time we meet, we all have a happy time,” the friend said. “We always laugh together.”

At last check, Collins remains in the Harris County Jail. Bond was set at $150,000.