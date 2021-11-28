Family members identify victim who was shot, killed outside convenience store in west Houston

Family members have identified the victim as 23-year-old Anthony Thornabar.

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect who allegedly gunned down a man outside a convenience store in west Houston Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 10400 block of Richmond Ave. around 3 p.m.

According to police, two men were involved in some sort of altercation outside the store when one of them, who was sitting inside a vehicle, opened fire on the other man, who was standing at the driver’s side window.

The victim ran inside the store and asked for help, before collapsing and dying.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but family members tell KPRC 2 the man is 23-year-old Anthony Thornabar.

Investigators are looking at surveillance footage, which they say captured the shooting.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey or green Volkswagen SUV. The vehicle’s front grill is missing and it has paper plates.