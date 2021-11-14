Innocent woman struck, killed by gunfire between security guards and reckless driver in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a chaotic chain of events that they say led to the shooting death of an innocent woman in southeast Houston early Sunday.

It happened in the 11500 block of Fuqua in southeast Houston.

It all started when police received a call of shots fired at around 2:30 a.m. Upon arrival, police found multiple vehicles damaged after they say a black pickup truck was apparently doing donuts and driving recklessly at the parking lot, crashing into approximately five cars in the area.

Later, police say two security guards came out from a nearby bar to address the damage. That was when both the driver of the black pickup truck and the two security guards exchanged gunfire at each other.

A woman who was standing in the parking lot was hit by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person suffered minor injuries after the driver in the black pickup truck crashed into their vehicle, according to police.

The driver in the black pickup truck and one of the security guards were taken into custody, while police work to determine their roles in the shooting.