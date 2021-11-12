Camp Shield gifts homeless veteran housing, clothes

HOUSTON – As she stares at the countless pictures of fallen American veterans who have given their lives for this country, Army veteran Christy Sorrell recalls one of the most important promises that soldiers make to one another -- Never leave anyone behind.

“We’re not supposed to leave each other behind. You are supposed to pick up your fellow soldier and carry him when he cannot walk,” Sorell said.

At 49-years-old, a single mother raising a teenage daughter, and a U.S. Army veteran herself, Sorell has spent the last several months living on the street in Houston.

Sorell said she became homeless after she lost her housing vouchers due to going into the hospital for spinal surgery, which has left her unable to work.

“I had spinal decompression surgery and had 10 plates and 10 rods put around my spine to stabilize it. I cannot work anymore and yet I have not received full disability benefits. I have applied for them through the VA and through the Social Security Administration,” Sorell said.

Ad

With no income and only limited veterans’ disability benefits, Sorell could not afford a place to live.

Soon after, she met Maggie Peterson, the founder of Camp Shield, one of the few veterans support groups in this country run by women, for women who have served.

“So, we have put Christy up in a hotel. We have given her a whole new wardrobe and purses and shoes all because she had nothing and was living in her jeep. (We did this) to let her know what a great woman she is,” Peterson said.

Camp Shield is a charity that provides female vets with post-trauma workshops, peer support groups and meetings, organized retreats for female vets and their children, and referrals for other help.

Now, Sorell no longer feels left behind, and her new sister-soldier, Petterson, has also found a new mission to embark on.

Petterson wants to purchase 10 acres of land and launch a new program to help female veterans in Houston.

Ad

“My long-term plan is to build a transitional housing community for women veterans and their children to heal and grow”, Maggie said.

You can donate to help Maggie with her mission at the Camp Shield website.