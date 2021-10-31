2 killed in separate house parties in Houston Halloween weekend

At least four people were killed and five others were injured in the Houston area over the past 24 hours,

At least four people were killed and five others were injured in the Houston area over the past 24 hours,

HOUSTON – Two people were fatally shot in two separate incidents at house parties in Houston early Sunday.

An 18-year-old woman was killed and at least three others were injured when a fight broke out around 12:45 a.m. at a house party in north Houston.

The shooting occurred at the back of the house and on the street nearby, Houston Police Assistant Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The 18-year-old woman died at the scene. At least three others were taken to area hospitals via private transport.

At a house party in southeast Houston, a man was shot and killed while trying to clear people from the front of the home.

The shooting broke out around 12:23 a.m. in the 7700 block of Moline. A fight began between the victim and another individual and both drew out their guns, Houston Police Commander Donna Crawford said. Shots were fired and the victim was fatally struck. Its unclear if both individuals fired at one another or not.

The gunman fled the scene.