5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, Oct. 18

‘They did everything together’: Ambushed Pct. 4 deputies described as ‘brothers’ who shared unbreakable bond

Here are things to know for Monday, Oct. 18:

1. ‘They did everything together’: Ambushed Pct. 4 deputies described as ‘brothers’ who shared unbreakable bond

The fiancée of one of three Harris County Precinct 4 Deputies said the three deputies were best friends and shared an unbreakable bond, on and off duty.

Lajah Richardson, Garrett’s fiancée told KPRC 2 that they “called each other brothers.”

“They did everything together,” she said.

Deputy Garett will undergo a second surgery on Sunday after he was shot multiple times in the back according to Constable Mark Herman. He underwent surgery as soon as he arrived at the Memorial Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center. The third deputy, Juqaim Barthen, is also recovering after being shot in the leg.

Richardson also added that prior to her engagement with Garrett, the only person who knew about the proposal was Deputy Kareem Atkins, the deputy who was shot and killed in north Houston, according to officials. She now refers to him as a “fallen hero.”

Ad

Read more.

2. Woman shot and killed in front of southeast Houston bank, police say

A woman is dead after investigators say she was shot in the head at a bank in southeast Houston on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in front of a Chase bank at the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive at around 12:45 a.m.

Investigators with the Houston Police Homicide Division said an HPD officer was working an extra shift across the street on Gulf Freeway when he heard shots being fired. Once he arrived at the scene, he found a woman believed to be in her mid-40s unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The HPD officer called paramedics to render aid to the female but she was declared dead at the scene, investigators say.

Ad

Read more.

3. Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after he was ambushed by his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, investigators say

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting scene that left one man dead.

The incident occurred at the 12500 block of Deergrove Street near Aldine Mail Rte Road in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies arrived to find a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in a resident’s front yard.

Read more.

Ad

4. Thieves steal more than 20K worth of equipment from Houston wedding photographer

A Houston wedding photographer and videographer says thieves stole more than $20,000 worth of equipment from his car.

It happened Monday night in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings on Wesleyan Street.

Gaurav Hariyani says he finished up a wedding shoot and grabbed a bite to eat with friends. When he came out to his car, the window was shattered.

“It was definitely a heartbreaking moment for me,” Hariyani said.

Gaurav Hariyani says he must start from scratch by rebuilding his inventory so he can get back to what he loves doing best and helping people remember special moments in their lives.

Inside Hariyani’s car was over $20,000 worth equipment and a brand-new camera that he worked hard to get.

Read more.

Ad

5. Dynamic duo: Altuve, Correa both get top billing for Astros

When it comes to dynamic duos, there’s often a clear-cut top dog and a trusty sidekick.

That’s not the case with second baseman Jose Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa, Houston’s middle-infield combo who both shine equally bright for the Astros.

“A lot of times you have one All-Star caliber (player) and like a ... Robin,” manager Dusty Baker said. “But this time you’ve got two Batmans.”

The pair played its 66th postseason game together on Saturday, which is the most by any shortstop and second base duo in MLB history.

Read more.

More headlines you may be interested in