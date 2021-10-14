Woman killed during deadly home invasion in north Harris County

HOUSTON – A 46-year-old woman is dead after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say two men forced entry into her apartment Thursday morning.

The incident happened at the Redstone Vista Apartments at the 22700 block of Imperial Valley Drive and Parramatta Lane in north Harris County.

Deputies say at around 1:45 a.m., two men in ski masks and guns kicked in the front door of the apartment, then walked over to the bedroom where the 46-year-old woman was located. Shots were apparently fired at the woman and she later died. Both men fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies say there were three other adults and a 4-month-old infant inside the apartment who were unharmed. They also believe the apartment was targeted but do not know why.

Deputies are planning to obtain surveillance video from property management so they can get a better description of both suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-221-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.