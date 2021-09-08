City of Houston employees to be required to get COVID-19 tests twice a month

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to sign an executive order that will require all City of Houston employees to get tested for coronavirus twice a month.

According to a tweet by the director of communications Mary Benton, the only exemption to the new mandatory testing will be those employees who are vaccinated.

Employees must provide proof of testing on the first and 15th of each month or proof of vaccination to the City of Houston Human Resources Department.

🚨 Mayor Turner just announced he is signing an executive order requiring mandatory #COVID19 testing - twice monthly - for all City of Houston employees, unless vaccinated.

Must provide proof of testing on the 1st and 15th monthly or proof of vaccination to COH Human Resources. pic.twitter.com/DYXobFZldd — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) September 8, 2021

What do you think about the mayor’s pending executive order? Let us know in the comments.