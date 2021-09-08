Partly Cloudy icon
City of Houston employees to be required to get COVID-19 tests twice a month

The only exemption to the new mandatory testing will be those employees who are vaccinated.

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is set to sign an executive order that will require all City of Houston employees to get tested for coronavirus twice a month.

According to a tweet by the director of communications Mary Benton, the only exemption to the new mandatory testing will be those employees who are vaccinated.

Employees must provide proof of testing on the first and 15th of each month or proof of vaccination to the City of Houston Human Resources Department.

