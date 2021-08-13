5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, August 13

Here are things to know for Friday, August 13:

1. Doctors say babies can face severe complications or death from COVID-19

Doctors in the Houston area say COVID is now a disease that impacts children.

Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UT health, says of pediatric patients, teenagers and babies under one can be hit hardest by COVID-19.

The city of Houston and the medical examiner’s office said there have been zero deaths of kids under 12. However, the medical examiner says there have been five inquest cases, which means the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death, but there was no autopsy done by medical examiners.

2. Texas warns Austin restaurants that their liquor licenses could be revoked for requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has warned two Austin restaurants that they could lose their liquor licenses for requiring their customers to provide proof of at least a first round of COVID-19 vaccinations before they would be served.

The two restaurants, Launderette and Fresa’s, were first alerted by the TABC on Wednesday that they were in violation of Senate Bill 968, which passed during this year’s regular legislative session.

A spokesperson for the TABC told The Texas Tribune in an email that neither of the restaurants’ owners were aware of the new law and that both immediately took steps to comply.

3. Harris County files lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask ban

The Harris County Attorney’s Office has filed a lawsuit Thursday against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans local entities and school districts from requiring masks and vaccines.

In a news release, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said: “Abbott has repeatedly misused his authority under Texas disaster laws. The current wave of the Delta variant presents a real and imminent threat to our most vulnerable populations, and local officials need to be able to respond to this crisis. The governor’s executive order acknowledges this crisis and then bans any meaningful action to address it.”

4. Harris County Judge Hidalgo issues health order requiring masks in schools, childcare centers

Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Thursday a health order requiring masks in schools, non-religious private schools and daycares in Harris County. This move is in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, which has also led to a lawsuit from Harris County.

“We have no choice,” she wrote on Twitter.

She also noted the rise of pediatric COVID-19 cases as a reason for the immediate action.

“We have a baby on life support because of this virus right here in Harris County. Every day we can prevent that is a big win,” Hidalgo said.

Earlier this week, Hidalgo expressed support for Houston ISD’s Superintendent Millard House II’s desire to have a mask mandate for the district.

5. People of color make up 95% of Texas’ population growth, and cities and suburbs are booming, 2020 census shows

Setting the stage for what is expected to be a bruising battle over political representation, the results of the 2020 census released Thursday showed that Texas’ explosive growth over the past decade was again powered by people of color.

And it is the state’s cities and suburbs that are booming, with Texas home to three of the country’s 10 largest cities and four of the fastest-growing.

Texas gained the most residents of any state since 2010, and its Hispanic population is now nearly as large as the non-Hispanic white population, with just half a percentage point separating them. Texas gained nearly 11 Hispanic residents for every additional white resident since 2010.

