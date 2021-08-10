No virtual learning options for Alief ISD students as school year begins

No virtual learning options for Alief ISD students as they start school year

HOUSTON – Tuesday marks the first day of school for students in Alief ISD.

There were a lot of emotions for parents, staff and students as they prepared for the first day of school.

“We are excited and a little cautious,” said Wendy Lopez.

Lopez’s daughter will be a third-grader at Chancellor Middle School.

“We are a little nervous but ready to get back to school,” said parent Lance Sylla.

The district isn’t offering a virtual option this school year. Alief Superintendent H.D. Chambers said this is due to a number of reasons, including lack of state funding and difficulty finding staff.

He reiterated that safety is a priority and the district has protocols in place which include regular cleaning and disinfecting, regular hand washing and sanitizing stations. Chambers said that masks will be optional but he encourages staff and students to wear them to help slow the spread.

“Protect each other, protect our children and wear a mask or get vaccinated if you can,” said Chambers.