HPD: Houston resident robbed at gunpoint while unloading vehicle following family trip

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division asked for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The robbery occurred at 10:50 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at a residence in the 3500 block of Woodvalley Drive, according to the Houston Police Department.

The victim was unloading his vehicle after a family trip when an unknown male approached him from behind “while racking the slide to a handgun,” according to the Houston Police Department. The victim told the officer he turned around and noticed that the suspect was pointing a gun at him while demanding his property. The suspect then forced the victim to the ground, took items from his pockets, and walked into the residence.

When the man’s wife saw the suspect in the house, she screamed and the suspect ran to a white four-door Lexus sedan and fled the scene, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect is a Black male, 5′10 to 5′11. During the robbery, he wore a black long sleeve shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.